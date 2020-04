BRIEF-SmileDirectClub Says Withdrawing Previous Full Year 2020 Guidance

April 3 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc:

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB SHARES UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - WILL EXTEND ITS SMILESHOP CLOSURES UNTIL AT LEAST MAY 3, 2020

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - TAKEN SEVERAL STEPS TO FORTIFY SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL POSITION OF BUSINESS AND PLANS TO RESUME OPERATIONS

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB - STEPS TO FORTIFY FINANCIAL POSITION INCLUDES SUSPENSION OF MOST OF MARKETING SPEND

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - STEPS TO FORTIFY FINANCIAL POSITION INCLUDES FURLOUGH FOR MUCH OF ITS HEADQUARTERS AND RETAIL WORKFORCE THROUGH MAY 3, 2020

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - EXECUTIVE AND LEADERSHIP TEAMS WILL ALSO FORGO PAY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUS FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: