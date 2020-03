BRIEF-Smiledirectclub To Temporarily Close All Smileshops With The Exception Of Hong Kong Locations Beginning March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc:

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL SMILESHOPS WITH THE EXCEPTION OF HONG KONG LOCATIONS BEGINNING MARCH 20

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - ANTICIPATE SMILESHOPS WILL REMAIN CLOSED THROUGH APRIL 6

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - SMILEBUS FLEET HAS ALSO SUSPENDED OPERATIONS

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - WILL SUSPEND MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS CONDUCTED BY AFFILIATED ENTITY FOR TWO-WEEK PERIOD

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - WILL USE 3D PRINTING CAPABILITIES TO HELP THIRD PARTY COS & HEALTH AGENCIES SUPPLEMENT MANUFACTURING NEEDS

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - EXPECT DISRUPTIONS WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON Q1 & LIKELY Q2 AS WELL

* SMILEDIRECTCLUB INC - DO NOT KNOW THE IMPACT ON THE FULL YEAR OF 2020 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED.