BRIEF-Smiles Inclusive Responds To Notice From John Camacho

April 17 (Reuters) - Smiles Inclusive Ltd:

* GOT NOTICE FROM DR JOHN CAMACHO PURPORTING TO REPRESENT 16 OF TOTALLY SMILES’ 98 DENTISTS

* NOTICE SEEKING TO TERMINATE THEIR SERVICE AGREEMENTS

* IS IN PROCESS OF CONTACTING DENTISTS NAMED IN DR CAMACHO’S LETTER TO UNDERSTAND THEIR INTENTIONS

* CONFIRM THAT IT IS IN ADVANCED TALKDS FOR A TRANSACTION WHICH, IF COMPLETED, WOULD MATERIALLY IMPROVE ITS FINANCIAL POSITION

* ALL CO’S PRACTICES ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED OTHER THAN FOR EMERGENCY PROCEDURES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MAJORITY OF DENTISTS INFORMED THEY WERE UNAWARE OF DR CAMACHO’S LETTER & IT IS NOT THEIR INTENTION TO TERMINATE SERVICE AGREEMENTS

* TALKS FOR THE TRANSACTION WOULD ALSO PROVIDE CO WITH CAPITAL TO CONTINUE THROUGH REMAINDER OF CURRENT TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AND BEYOND