May 1 (Reuters) - Smiles Inclusive Ltd:

* BUSINESS COMMENCING ITS COVID-19 RECOVERY PLAN WITH RE-OPENING OF 20 PRACTICES FROM 27 APRIL

* IN ADVANCED STAGES OF NEGOTIATIONS TO RECAPITALISE CO’S BALANCE SHEET

* EMPLOYEES RETURNING TO WORK ARE NOW IN RECEIPT OF A JOBKEEPER FUNDED WAGE PAID BY CO