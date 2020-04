April 8 (Reuters) - Smiles Inclusive Ltd:

* MAJORITY OF SIL’S WORKFORCE HAS TEMPORARILY STOOD DOWN

* BOARD, EXECUTIVE, SENIOR MANAGEMENT & MAJORITY OF SUPPORT OFFICE STAFF ARE ON STAND DOWN FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* URGENTLY SEEKING FINANCIAL SUPPORT FROM A RANGE OF PROSPECTIVE PROVIDERS INCLUDING TO MEET IMMEDIATE OBLIGATIONS

* CLOSING ALL PRACTICES TO MINIMISE IMPACTS OF COVID-19