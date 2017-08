July 7 (Reuters) - Smith Micro Software Inc

* Smith Micro Software - On June 30, 2017, entered into a new short-term secured borrowing arrangement to refinance existing short-term notes

* Smith Micro - Issued to each of William Smith and Steven Elfman secured promissory note with principal balance of $1 million bearing interest at rate of 12%/annum