BRIEF-Smith & Nephew Expects 2020 Underlying Revenue Growth To Be In Range 3.5% To 4.5%

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew PLC:

* FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 4% TO 37.5¢ PER SHARE

* SMITH & NEPHEW PLC QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE $1,407 MILLION VERSUS $1,294 MILLION

* FY EPS 68.6 CENTS; FY EPSA 102.2 CENTS

* ALL GLOBAL FRANCHISES AND REGIONS POSITIVELY CONTRIBUTED TO GROWTH, LED BY SPORTS MEDICINE & ENT, AND EMERGING MARKETS

* SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SEES 2020 UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN RANGE 3.5% TO 4.5% (AROUND 4.0% TO 5.0% REPORTED)

* 2020 OUTLOOK ASSUMES SITUATION REGARDING COVID-19 OUTBREAK NORMALISES EARLY IN Q2

* 2020 TRADING PROFIT MARGIN SEEN AT/SLIGHTLY ABOVE 2019 AFTER ABSORBING FX HEADWIND, ACQUISITION-RELATED DILUTION AND INCREASE IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* MONITORING COVID-19 OUTBREAK CLOSELY, WHICH INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL UNCERTAINTY

* MEDIUM TERM GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED

* ALL OF OUR FRANCHISES ARE EXPECTED TO MAKE FURTHER PROGRESS IN 2020