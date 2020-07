July 1 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew PLC:

* SMITH & NEPHEW - EXPECTS A Q2 UNDERLYING(1) REVENUE DECLINE OF AROUND -29%

* SMITH & NEPHEW - EXPECT THAT FIRST HALF TRADING MARGIN WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DOWN ON PRIOR YEAR.

* SMITH & NEPHEW - IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS BEEN MOST PRONOUNCED ON OUR ORTHOPAEDIC RECONSTRUCTION, SPORTS MEDICINE AND ENT BUSINESSES

* SMITH & NEPHEW - ADVANCED WOUND MANAGEMENT AND TRAUMA BUSINESSES HAVE BEEN MORE RESILIENT.