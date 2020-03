BRIEF-Smith & Nephew PLC Withdraws FY Outlook

March 30 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew PLC:

* STATEMENT ON COVID-19 IMPACT

* TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE CONSEQUENT IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON OUR BUSINESS.

* IN CHINA ELECTIVE PROCEDURES HAVE RESTARTED, BUT CURRENTLY REMAIN CONSIDERABLY BELOW PRE-OUTBREAK LEVELS.

* EXPECT THAT UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH(1) FOR Q1 WILL BE AROUND -8% DOWN ON Q1 OF LAST YEAR

* EXPECT THAT Q2 REVENUE AND FIRST HALF TRADING MARGIN WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DOWN ON PRIOR YEAR.

* AS OF 31 DEC 2019, GROUP HAD NET DEBT OF $1.6 BILLION COMPARED TO COMMITTED FACILITIES OF $2.9 BILLION, FURTHER $550 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ISSUED ON 20 FEBRUARY 2020, IS WITHDRAWN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: