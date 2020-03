March 5 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew PLC:

* GRAHAM BAKER WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AND HIS POSITION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* GRAHAM BAKER WILL STEP DOWN ON 30 APRIL 2020 IN ORDER TO TAKE UP A NEW CFO ROLE OUTSIDE HEALTHCARE SECTOR

* IAN MELLING, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT GROUP FINANCE, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

* AT ADVANCED STAGE OF APPOINTING GRAHAM'S SUCCESSOR AND EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE COMPANY'S NEW CFO IN NEAR FUTURE