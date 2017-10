Oct 23 (Reuters) - SMITH & NEPHEW PLC:

* ‍ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ROTATION MEDICAL INC​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED FROM EXISTING CASH AND DEBT FACILITIES​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE 2017​

* ‍INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $125 MILLION AND UP TO $85 MILLION OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS, CONTINGENT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE.​

* ‍INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $125 MILLION AND UP TO $85 MILLION OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS, CONTINGENT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE.​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE 2017 AND TO BE EARNINGS NEUTRAL IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE IN 2019.​