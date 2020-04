April 24 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods:

* HAVE DEDICATED $120 MILLION TO PROVIDING ‘RESPONSIBILITY BONUSES’ TO ALL OF CO’S PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION CENTER TEAM MEMBERS

* EMPLOYEES WHO MISS WORK DUE TO COVID-19 WILL RECEIVE RESPONSIBILITY BONUS

* "WE HAVE NOT FURLOUGHED OR LAID OFF A SINGLE EMPLOYEE, DESPITE CLOSING FIVE OF OUR 40 FACILITIES"