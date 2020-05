May 6 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods:

* SMITHFIELD FOODS TO REOPEN SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA FACILITY AFTER CDC CONDUCTS THOROUGH SITE INSPECTION

* HARVEST FLOOR WILL REOPEN ON MAY 11, 2020 AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES THAT FACILITY WILL BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY LATE MAY