Feb 20 (Reuters) - Smith+Nephew Plc:

* SMITH+NEPHEW CEO SAYS CHINA SALES GREW AROUND 30% IN 2019 - INTERVIEW

* SMITH+NEPHEW CEO SAYS CO’S MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN BEIJING AND SUZHOU HAVE NOT BEEN AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - INTERVIEW

* SMITH+NEPHEW CEO SAYS CO HAS NOT FACED ANY SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES IN CHINA, WITH OPERATIONS BACK ONLINE AS PER NORMAL