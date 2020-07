July 29 (Reuters) - Smith+Nephew Plc:

* CEO SAYS HAVEN’T CLOSED JULY OUT YET, BUT MONTH SO FAR LOOKING A BIT BETTER THAN JUNE - INTERVIEW

* CEO SAYS CAPACITY UTILISATION IN CHINESE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM STEADILY INCREASED AS Q2 PROGRESSED, AND IS NOW AROUND 80% - INTERVIEW

* CEO SAYS PILOTING BLUETOOTH DEVICE IN HULL WHICH USES ANONYMOUS EMPLOYEE DATA TO HELP WEARERS EFFECTIVELY SOCIAL-DISTANCE - INTERVIEW