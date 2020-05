May 6 (Reuters) - Smiths City Group Ltd:

* STARTING CONSULTATION WITH EMPLOYEES & NEGOTIATIONS WITH LANDLORDS TO RESTRUCTURE CO

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC, TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF STORE NETWORK SINCE LATE MARCH CONTINUES TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* RESTRUCTURE WILL RESULT IN CLOSURE OF SOME STORES AND JOB LOSSES