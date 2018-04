BRIEF-Smiths City Group Expects FY Net Loss Before Tax Between $7 Mln And $8 Mln

April 17 (Reuters) - Smiths City Group Ltd:

* EXPECTS REVENUE FOR YEAR TO RANGE BETWEEN $209.0 MILLION AND $213.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $227.4 MILLION POSTED IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* TRADING LOSSES FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $1.25 MILLION AND $1.75 MILLION COMPARED TO TRADING PROFIT OF $2.0 MILLION LAST YEAR

* IN ADDITION TO TRADING LOSS, CO EXPECTS TO MAKE AN IMPAIRMENT PROVISION OF $4.8 MILLION RELATING TO LEASES ON STORES

* FY NET LOSS BEFORE TAX IS FORECASTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $7.0 MILLION AND $8.0 MILLION COMPARED TO A PROFIT OF $2.4 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: