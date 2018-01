Jan 29 (Reuters) - Smiths City Group Ltd:

* HY SAME STORE SALES DOWN 5%

* HY REVENUE NZ$108.7M‍​DOWN 4.6% ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* RESOLVED TO PAY A FULLY-IMPUTED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.0 CENTS PER SHARE ‍​

* HY TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS OF CO NZ$340,000 VERSUS NZ$1.6 MILLION