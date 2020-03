BRIEF-Smiths City Group Says Initiating Discussions With Strategic Investors To Support Business

March 30 (Reuters) - Smiths City Group Ltd:

* INITIATING DISCUSSIONS WITH POTENTIAL STRATEGIC INVESTORS TO SUPPORT BUSINESS

* INITIATES DISCUSSIONS TO MANAGE MARKET DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19

* STOOD DOWN ALMOST ALL 465 EMPLOYEES FOR AT LEAST TERM OF LEVEL 4 ALERT ON 80% OF THEIR SALARY OR WAGE ENTITLEMENTS

* HAS ENOUGH CAPITAL TO COVER ITS DEBTS AS THEY FALL DUE

* PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE HAS BEEN CANCELLED OR DEFERRED

* RECOGNISES CURRENT CAPITAL STRUCTURE IS NOT SUSTAINABLE GIVEN OUTLOOK AND COMPANY MUST SECURE MORE FUNDING.

* DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE & OTHER SENIOR EXECUTIVES AGREED A 20% REDUCTION IN REMUNERATION

* SMITHS CITY’S BANK ASB AGREED TO DELAY BY FOUR WEEKS, REPAYMENT OF $1.5 MILLION OF CO’S $65 MILLION SENIOR SECURED FACILITY

* MATERIALLY REDUCED NEW INVENTORY ORDERS