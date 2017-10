Oct 25 (Reuters) - Smiths City Group Ltd

* ‍Deferred its planned NZ$5.7 million distribution of capital following a continuation of tough trading conditions​

* ‍Now expects 6 months revenues to be around 3% down from $113.9 million posted in same period last year​

* ‍Expect group profitability to be lower than same six months last year​

* Expects same-store sales for six-month period down by around 4%.

* All figures in nz$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: