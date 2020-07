July 8 (Reuters) - Smiths Group PLC:

* SMITHS DETECTION ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ATTOMARKER IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF A TRIPLE ANTIBODY TESTING DEVICE FOR COVID-19

* SMITHS DETECTION - MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY (MHRA) HAS ALREADY APPROVED ATTOMARKER'S TRIPLE ANTIBODY TEST FOR NHS USE IN UK