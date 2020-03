March 27 (Reuters) - Smiths Group PLC:

* SMITHS GROUP PLC - FCA MORATORIUM ON PUBLICATION OF RESULTS

* SMITHS GROUP - DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ITS INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SMITHS GROUP - IT IS EXPECTED THAT INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 6 APRIL 2020

* SMITHS GROUP - INTENDS TO PROVIDE A TRADING UPDATE ON 31 MARCH 2020, BUT WILL NOT BE HOLDING SCHEDULED ANALYSTS’ CONFERENCE CALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: