BRIEF-Smiths Group Significantly Ramping Up Weekly Production Of Ventilators

March 21 (Reuters) - Smiths Group PLC:

* PRESS RELEASE - SMITHS GROUP SIGNIFICANTLY RAMPING UP WEEKLY PRODUCTION OF VENTILATORS

* SIGNIFICANTLY RAMPING UP PRODUCTION OF ITS PARAPAC PLUS VENTILATORS, MANUFACTURED IN ITS SMITHS MEDICAL FACILITY IN LUTON, UK

* CO IN DIALOGUE WITH CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS TO FURTHER ADD PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN US AND OTHER COUNTRIES TO MEET GLOBAL DEMAND

* CO WILL PROVIDE IP AND TECHNICAL ADVICE, AND MAKE AVAILABLE ITS PARAPAC PLUS VENTILATOR TO CONSORTIUM