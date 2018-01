Jan 12 (Reuters) - SMS KREDYT HOLDING SA:

* ITS UNIT APPLIES FOR SPECIALISED BANK LICENSE IN LITHUANIA TO START BANKING ACTIVITY

* APPLICATION FOR BANK LICENSE IN LITHUANIA TO BE CONDUCTED IN YEARS 2018-2019

* ESTIMATES COSTS OF FIRST STAGE OF APPLICATION AT NOT MORE THAN 100,000 EUROS

* TOTAL COST OF APPLICATION PROJECT TO BE DEFINED BASING ON SCALE OF INVESTORS INTEREST