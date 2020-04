BRIEF-SMS Pharma Updates On USFDA Statement On Ranitidine

April 9 (Reuters) - SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* UPDATES ON USFDA STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH RANITIDINE

* TILL DATE CO HAS NOT SOLD ANY RANITIDINE API FOR COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S.

* NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO’S CURRENT, FUTURE REVENUES OR MARGINS AS REVENUE FROM RANITIDINE IN PREVIOUS YEARS BELOW 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE

* COMMERCIAL SUPPLIES OF RANITIDINE HCL DRUG SUBSTANCE TO U.S. MARKET CURRENTLY DELAYED BY 9-10 MONTHS

* COMMERCIAL SUPPLIES OF RANITIDINE HCL DRUG SUBSTANCE TO U.S. MARKET SEEN STARTING BY END OF CURRENT CALENDAR YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2VgFca1 Further company coverage: