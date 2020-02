Feb 27 (Reuters) - SMT Scharf AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SMT SCHARF AG EXCEEDS FY 2019 REVENUE AND EARNINGS TARGETS

* GREW ITS CONSOLIDATED REVENUES TO MORE THAN EUR 75 MILLION IN 2019 COMPARED TO EUR 70.8 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* INCREASED FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) TO MORE THAN EUR 6 MILLION (2018: EUR 5.3 MILLION)

* POSITIVE EFFECTS ON BUSINESS ARE NOT EXPECTED UNTIL SECOND HALF OF 2020 AT EARLIEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)