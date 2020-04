April 16 (Reuters) - SOCIETE MARSEILLAISE DU TUNNEL PRADO CARENAGE SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 7.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE HEALTH CRISIS LINKED TO THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS HAS STRONGLY DISRUPTED THE ACTIVITY OF THE COMPANY

* DROP IN TRAFFIC FROM CONFINEMENT DATE TO MARCH 31 IS 83% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR