FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Smucker on conf call- Will have a greater benefit from lower green coffee cost in Q4
Sections
Featured
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
Scarcity value on display at Christie’s
Breakingviews
Scarcity value on display at Christie’s
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 2:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Smucker on conf call- Will have a greater benefit from lower green coffee cost in Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - J M Smucker

* Had Q2 double-digit sales increases for Nature’s Recipe, Dunkin’ Donuts and Jif, and high single digit growth for Uncrustables‍​

* Can capitalize on strength of brands like Folgers, Smucker‘s, Jif by expanding reach through introduction of new platforms such as premium coffee and snacking

* On conf call- e-commerce sales for pet food brands doubled in Q2, Jif peanut butter rose over 75% and coffee sales increased over 150%

* On conf call- just over 2% of U.S. Retail sales came from e-commerce in Q2

* New agreement with Keurig has lower costs, helps expand distribution of our brands and sell multiple pack sizes and new varieties

* Q2 commodity cost, notably green coffee, were higher but were offset by the overall higher net pricing

* Q2 net sales for folgers declined 6% driven by roast and ground coffee as folgers k-cups sales were flat

* Lower green coffee cost will have a greater benefit in Q4, Q3 will experience a sharp increase in marketing spend, reflecting our U.S. Olympics sponsorship

* Executive on conf call- coffee business “fragmented, it’s not as simple as it was 10 years ago”

* We do about 20- 21% of our coffee business in k-cups

* “ we think there’s an opportunity to as much as double our k-cup business over time”

* “Our opinion is there’s going to be a lot of arabica coffee in the world next year” Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.