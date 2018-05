May 4 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa:

* SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS VERY COMFORTABLE WITH POSITION WE HAVE TAKEN, OUTLINED TO SHAREHOLDERS ON INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID

* SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)