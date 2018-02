BRIEF-Smurfit Kappa FY earnings steady after 10 pct Q4 increase

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc:

* SMURFIT KAPPA - FY REVENUE UP 5 PERCENT Y/Y TO 8.562 BILLION EUR, Q4 REVENUE UP 7 PERCENT

* SMURFIT KAPPA - Q4 EBITDA MARGIN IMPROVED Q/Q, Y/Y TO 15.9 PERCENT, FINAL DIVIDEND UP 12 PERCENT TO 64.5 EURO CENT PER SHARE

* SMURFIT KAPPA - FY EBITDA 1.240 BILLION EUR VERSUS 1.236 BILLION EUR YEAR AGO, Q4 EBITDA UP 10 PERCENT

* SMURFIT KAPPA - FY INCREASE IN EXCESS OF 120 MILLION EUR IN RECOVERED FIBRE COSTS, HIGHER RAW MATERIAL COSTS, FX MOVEMENTS

* SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS VERY STRONG PROGRESSION IN EUROPEAN BUSINESS IN Q4, AMERICAS BELOW EXPECTATIONS

* SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE CURRENCY VOLATILITY, WAGE INFLATION, HIGHER ENERGY AND OTHER INPUT COSTS

* SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS 2018 HAS SEEN CONTINUATION OF GOOD DEMAND IN EUROPE, FURTHER INPUT COST RECOVERY, SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT IN AMERICAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)