BRIEF-Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From International Paper

March 26 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc:

* RECEIVED REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY (“INTERNATIONAL PAPER”) ON THURSDAY EVENING, 22 MARCH 2018

* UNDER REVISED PROPOSAL, CO SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE EUR 25.25 IN CASH, 0.3028 NEW SHARES OF IP STOCK FOR EACH CO SHARE

* REVISED PROPOSAL WOULD VALUE EACH SMURFIT KAPPA SHARE AT EUR 37.54, REDUCED TO EUR 36.90 WHEN FINAL DIVIDEND IS EXCLUDED

* BOARD HAS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED REVISED PROPOSAL

"REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO FUNDAMENTALLY UNDERVALUES GROUP AND REMAINS SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW VALUATIONS SET BY RECENT INDUSTRY TRANSACTIONS"