BRIEF-S&N CEO will not confim if activist investor Elliott has stake
#Healthcare
November 3, 2017 / 7:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-S&N CEO will not confim if activist investor Elliott has stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew

* Ceo says cost savings plan will be finalised by year-end results in feb

* Ceo will not comment on identity of any investors

* Ceo says not thinking about asset disposal at all

* Ceo says he will until last day of his tenure, transition will be smooth

* Ceo says impact of us. Hurricanes was about $5 million, also affected emerging markets

* Ceo says he confident in existing company strategy, pursuing ongoing simplification

* Ceo says he is not pushing for m&a, believe startegy will create value for all shareholders Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

