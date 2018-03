BRIEF-Snaitech FY Prelim. EBITDA Up 6 Pct At EUR 135.9 Mln

March 9 (Reuters) - SNAITECH SPA:

* FY PRELIM EBITDA (NOT REVENUE) EUR 135.9 MILLION, UP 6 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* FY PRELIM NET PROFIT EUR 27.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 17.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2018-2020 BUSINESS PLAN FORECASTS C. 3% ANNUAL GROWTH OF WAGERS

* 2018-2020 BUSINESS PLAN TARGETS EBITDA ABOVE EUR 160 MILLION IN 2020

* ANNUAL AVERAGE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (WITHOUT BETTING LICENCES RENEWAL) IS SEEN AT EUR 25-30 MILLION IN 2018-2020

* PRELIM 2017 SHOWS TOTAL WAGERS IN LINE WITH 2016 AT EUR 10.5 BILLION