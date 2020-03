BRIEF-Snam FY Adj. Net Profit At EUR 1.09 Bln

March 19 (Reuters) - Snam SpA:

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 2.17 BILLION

* NET DEBT AT END-DEC EUR 11.92 BILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, COMPANY UNABLE TO RELIABLY DETERMINE ANY REPERCUSSIONS ON 2020 RESULTS OR ANY IMPLICATIONS FOR SUBSEQUENT YEARS

* ON CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, BASED ON CURRENT AND LATEST INFORMATION AVAILABLE, CO EXPECTS LIMITED IMPACT

* ON CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, SNAM IMMEDIATELY IMPLEMENTED ALL NECESSARY MEASURES TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF NORMAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND ENERGY SECURITY OF COUNTRY

* SNAM IS CURRENTLY UNABLE TO FULLY ASSESS AND QUANTIFY ANY EFFECTS ON DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES AND SUPPLIERS OR CUSTOMERS RESULTING FROM COVID-19 CRISIS AND UNCERTAIN MACROECONOMIC CONTEXT

* SEES INCREASE IN INVESTMENTS FOR 2019-2023, TAKING THEM TO EUR 6.5 BILLION

* EXPECTS 40% REDUCTION IN CO2 EMISSIONS BY 2030, THANKS TO START OF IMPLEMENTATION OF FIRST SIX GAS-ELECTRIC HYBRID PLANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)