BRIEF-Snam in contact with major shippers to monitor risks to Europe gas supplies - CEO

March 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s Snam Chief Executive Marco Alvera says:

* IN ACTIVE CONTACT WITH MAJOR SHIPPERS IN RUSSIA, LIBYA, ALGERIA TO MONITOR RISKS TO GAS SUPPLIES TO EUROPE

* ON CORONAVIRUS IMPACT, SAYS “IN THE FIELD WE HAVE SUSPENDED HALF OUR MAJOR 250 CONSTRUCTION SITES”

* ON CORONAVIRUS, SAYS GROUP REMAINS BROADLY ON TRACK ON MAIN CONSTRUCTION SITE MILESTONES “BUT WE MAY NEED TO CUT NUMBER FURTHER DOWN AS WE PROGRESS”

* SEES LIMITED IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS CRISIS ON 2020 NET PROFIT TARGET (Reporting by Milan newsroom)