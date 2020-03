March 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s Snam Chief Executive Marco Alvera says:

* ON CORONAVIRUS, FOR TIME BEING, CAN CONFIRM TAP PIPELINE WILL START BY END OF THIS YEAR

* DIVIDEND POLICY IS SOUND, “I DON’T EXPECT ANY CHANGE WHATSOEVER”

* DECLINES TO COMMENT ON POSSIBLE INTEREST FOR U.S. ROVER PIPELINE, SAYS CLEARLY LOOKING AT MARKETS RIGHT NOW GIVEN LOW COSTS OF GAS AND OIL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)