FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Snap Inc "misjudged strong early demand" for spectacles and purchased more inventory than co now anticipates being able to sell
Sections
Featured
Crisis spawns boom in gambling
Venezuela
Crisis spawns boom in gambling
Guns lumped with hospitals, greeting cards in fund filings
Exchange-Traded Funds
Guns lumped with hospitals, greeting cards in fund filings
Preparation and prayers before heading to Raqqa’s front lines
Reuters Backstory
Preparation and prayers before heading to Raqqa’s front lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 10:56 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

BRIEF-Snap Inc "misjudged strong early demand" for spectacles and purchased more inventory than co now anticipates being able to sell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Snap Inc:

* Snap Inc - co “misjudged strong early demand” for spectacles and purchased more inventory than co now anticipates being able to sell

* Snap - “moving forward, we will continue to be in the market place with spectacles and expect modest revenue from the product line”

* Snap Inc - “we are currently redesigning our application to make it easier to use”‍​

* Snap - “there is a strong likelihood that the redesign of our application will be disruptive to our business in the short term”‍​

* Snap - willing to take risk of redesign “for what we believe are substantial longterm benefits to our business‍​”

* Snap - “we don’t yet know how the behavior of our community will change when they begin to use our updated application”

* Snap says in 2018, going to build more distribution and monetization opportunities for creator community on snapchat - prepared remarks‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2javruV) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.