BRIEF-Snap Inc Q1 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $0.17

May 1 (Reuters) - Snap Inc:

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A, B & C STOCKHOLDERS $0.30; QTRLY NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* QTRLY REVENUE $230.7 MILLION, UP 54 PERCENT YOY DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN SNAP ADS & DOWN 19 PERCENT SEQUENTIALLY DUE TO SEASONALITY, REDESIGN

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.17, REVENUE VIEW $244.5MLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DAUS INCREASED 15 PERCENT TO 191 MILLION

* ARPU WAS $1.21 IN Q1, UP 34 PERCENT YOY & DOWN 21 PERCENT SEQUENTIALLY

* CASH MANAGEMENT REDUCED CASH BURN BY 13 PERCENT SEQUENTIALLY TO $222 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: