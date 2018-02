BRIEF-Snap Inc Reports Q1 Revenue Of $285.7 Mln

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Snap Inc:

* SNAP INC - QUARTERLY REVENUE $285.7 MILLION VERSUS $165.7 MILLION

* SNAP INC - QUARTERLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A, CLASS B, AND CLASS C COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.28

* SNAP INC - QUARTERLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* SNAP INC Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.16, REVENUE VIEW $253.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SNAP INC - QUARTERLY DAUS INCREASED 5 PERCENT SEQUENTIALLY TO 187 MILLION

* SNAP INC - ARPU WAS $1.53 IN Q4 2017, UP 46 PERCENT

* SNAP INC - TOTAL ADVERTISING REVENUE FOR THE QUARTER WAS $281 MILLION, UP 74 PERCENT

* SNAP INC Q1 REVENUE VIEW $236.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SNAP INC - IN Q1, PLANNING FOR YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH RATE TO MODERATE FROM Q4 PACE

* SNAP INC - PLANNING FOR OPERATING-EXPENSE GROWTH TO MODERATE IN H1 2018 AND BE UP LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS VERSUS H2 2017

* SNAP INC - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES LESS THAN $85 MILLION IN 2017; PLANNING FOR A SLIGHT INCREASE IN 2018