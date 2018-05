BRIEF-Snap Inc Says On May 4, Co And Andrew Vollero, CFO, Agreed That He Will Depart Snap

May 7 (Reuters) - Snap Inc:

* SNAP INC SAYS ON MAY 4, CO AND ANDREW VOLLERO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, AGREED THAT HE WILL DEPART SNAP - SEC FILING

* SNAP INC - VOLLERO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER UNTIL MAY 15, 2018

* SNAP INC - VOLLERO WILL TRANSITION TO A NON-EMPLOYEE ADVISOR THROUGH AUGUST 15, 2018

* SNAP INC - APPOINTED TIM STONE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WITH AN EXPECTED START DATE OF MAY 16, 2018

* SNAP INC - STONE WILL HAVE AN ANNUAL SALARY OF $500,000

* SNAP INC - STONE TO BE AWARDED RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS WITH A VALUE OF $20 MILLION AND 500,000 OPTIONS TO PURCHASE SHARES OF OUR CLASS A COMMON STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2KEwMmN) Further company coverage: