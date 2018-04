April 3 (Reuters) - Snap Inc:

* SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING GROUP VIDEO CHAT ON SNAPCHAT

* SAYS UP TO 16 USERS CAN GROUP VIDEO CHAT AT THE SAME TIME

* SAYS GROUP VIDEO CHAT WILL BEGIN ROLLING OUT GLOBALLY THIS WEEK

* SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING 'MENTIONS' WHICH WOULD ALLOW USERS TO TAG FRIENDS IN POSTS