April 3 (Reuters) -

* SNAP IS IN ADVANCED TALKS TO OPEN A SAUDI ARABIAN OFFICE - CNBC, CITING SOURCES

* SNAP IS ALSO DEVELOPING A CONTENT DEAL MISK FOUNDATION TO TEACH SAUDI YOUTH HOW TO USE SNAPCHAT - CNBC, CITING SOURCES Source text : cnb.cx/2uPWaT1 Further company coverage: