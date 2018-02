Feb 20 (Reuters) - Snap-On Inc:

* SNAP-ON ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 6.70% SENIOR NOTES DUE MARCH 1, 2019

* SNAP-ON INC - ‍COMMENCED A CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF $200 MILLION OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 6.70% SENIOR NOTES DUE MARCH 1, 2019​

* SNAP-ON INC - ‍TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MONDAY FEBRUARY 26, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: