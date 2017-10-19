FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Snap-On announces third quarter 2017 results
October 19, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Snap-On announces third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Snap-on Inc

* Snap-On announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.45 excluding items

* Q3 sales $903.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $889.2 million

* Qtrly ‍organic net sales up 2.3%​

* ‍Anticipates that its full year 2017 effective income tax rate will be comparable to its 2016 full year rate​

* ‍Expects that capital expenditures in 2017 will be in a range of $80 million to $90 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

