May 22 (Reuters) - Snap Inc:

* SNAP INC SAYS STUART BOWERS WILL BE LEAVING SNAP ON FRIDAY, MAY 25, TO JOIN TESLA AS A LEADER ON THEIR AUTOPILOT ENGINEERING TEAM

* SNAP INC SAYS NIMA KHAJEHNOURI WILL SERVE AS ACTING LEAD FOR CO'S MONETIZATION ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT