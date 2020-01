Jan 6 (Reuters) -

* SNB SAYS ENLARGED GOVERNING BOARD OF SNB HAS MADE FOLLOWING PROMOTIONS AS OF 1 JAN 2020: DIRECTOR - PETRA GERLACH, HEAD OF MONETARY POLICY ANALYSIS IN ECONOMIC AFFAIRS DIVISION

* SNB SAYS ENLARGED GOVERNING BOARD OF SNB HAS MADE FOLLOWING PROMOTIONS AS OF 1 JAN 2020: DEPUTY DIRECTOR - RETO STEINER, HEAD OF CASH CIRCULATION Source text: [tinyurl.com/yz5jq8v2] (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)