May 22 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SETTLE CLASS ACTIONS BROUGHT IN 2012

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC - WILL CONTRIBUTE $88 MILLION TO SETTLEMENT OF BOTH CLASS ACTIONS

* SNC-LAVALIN- TO SETTLE 2 CLASS ACTIONS, BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF SECURITY HOLDERS, RELATING TO ALLEGED DISCLOSURE MISREPRESENTATION DURING 2009-2011