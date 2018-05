May 23 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN AWARDED DISTRICT COOLING SCHEME CONTRACT IN MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA

* SNC-LAVALIN - AWARDED EPC CONTRACT BY CENTRAL DISTRICT COOLING COMPANY FOR EXPANSION OF JABAL OMAR DEVELOPMENT COMPANY DISTRICT COOLING SCHEME IN MAKKAH

* SNC-LAVALIN - JODC EXPANSION CONTRACT IS VALUED AT ABOUT C$53 MILLION