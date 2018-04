April 18 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN AWARDED WASIT GAS PLANT INSTALLATION CONTRACT BY SAUDI ARAMCO

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP - CO TO CONSTRUCT ARABIAH CONDENSATE HANDLING FACILITY AND SOUR WATER DISPOSAL UNIT PROJECT AT WASIT GAS PLANT IN SAUDI ARABIA

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC - WORK IS ALREADY UNDERWAY AT THE PLANT WITH A TARGET COMPLETION DATE OF LATE 2019