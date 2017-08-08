BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon GP to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc

* Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon General Partnership to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - GP will build a concrete gravity structure (CGS) for a fixed drilling platform.

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - as part of this GP, Snc-Lavalin and Dragados Canada each hold 40 pct of shares, while local company Pennecon Ltd is a 20 pct partner.

* Snc-Lavalin Group - structure will be built in Argentia, an industrial area on Southwest coast of Island of Newfoundland, before being moved offshore

* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - work on project is expected to begin shortly and construction is expected to finish in 2021.